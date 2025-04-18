Severe Thunderstorm Warning issues for large swath of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service set a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Ionia, Kent, Muskegon, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Grand Rapids MI, Wyoming MI and Kentwood MI until 11:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/L51K4pHOKQ — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 18, 2025

The warning is set to expire at 11:15 a.m.

Watch live coverage of the severe thunderstorms below

Severe Thunderstorms Roll through West Michigan

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

Are you curious on what the difference is between strong and severe thunderstorms?

