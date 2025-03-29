Seasonal Snow totals through March 29th

WEST MICHIGAN — As we get set to wrap up the month of March on Monday, it's a great time to take a look at the snow totals for the season so far.

As of March 29th, Grand Rapids is about a foot below average for the season. In an "average" season to date, Grand Rapids would have picked up a bit more than 75-inches of snow. So far this season, we are running at a little less than 64-inches.

Snow totals have been quite impressive across northern sections of our state, with Sault Ste. Marie picking up 196.8 inches for the season; which is more than 16-FEET!

The "Golden Shovel" award goes to Gaylord, receiving a little less than 200-inches for the season!

The system that is bringing rain to Central and Southern Lower Michigan today is falling as wintry precipitation across northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. There is a good chance Gaylord will end up surpassing the 200-inch mark by the end of the weekend.

Grand Rapids has the chance to pick up some lt. snow or flurries early Monday morning.

It's also not impossible to pick up snow into the month of April in Michigan; so we likely won't be putting an official wrap on the Winter 2024-25 season for another couple of weeks!

