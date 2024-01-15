Today's Forecast: Bitter cold dangerous Arctic air with more lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Quite the snowy, windy and cold weekend leaving snowfall reports in West Michigan over 8 inches, while some even picked up TWO FEET of snow! Lake effect snow continues through Wednesday in a on and off again pattern. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren counties until 4 P.M. today. An additional 2" to 5" of snow will be likely through today mainly along and west of U.S.-131, with isolated higher amounts possible. High temperatures will be in the lower teens to start the week. Wind Chill Advisories and warnings are in place today as feel like temperatures can reach 15-35 degrees below zero. If not protected, you can get frostbite in 15 to 30 mins. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Stay safe and warm the next several days. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Cloudy, Arctic cold, and breezy with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the lower teens. Wind chills well below zero.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow chances. Lows in the single digits feeling below zero.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for more lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near 20 degrees.

