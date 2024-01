(WXMI) — School closings and cancellations are set for Monday before another round of predicted snow and frigid temperatures across West Michigan.

Click here to view our full up-to-date list.

More lake effect snow is expected to fall Sunday night with lows in the single digits.

Snow will continue into Monday with accumulations likely. High temperatures will reach the teens with wind chills below zero.

READ MORE: Your West Michigan forecast

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube