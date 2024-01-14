Today's Forecast: Lake effect snow with gusty winds and bitter cold temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The major winter storm exited the region Saturday, but its path has begun dragging down cooler air and firing up lake effect snow to end the weekend and start the work week. We have seen snowfall reports in West Michigan over 10 inches for some, others near I-94 seeing around 6" of new snow. More snow will continues today and into the upcoming week. A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Eaton, Calhoun, and Branch counties. Click here for information on your county. An additional 4" to 8" of snow will be likely through today (especially those under a Winter Storm Warning) with isolated higher amounts possible. High temperatures today will be in the upper teens, but even colder afternoon highs Monday through Wednesday. Wind Chill Advisories will be in place today into Monday as feel like temperatures can reach 15-25 degrees below zero. Stay safe and warm the next several days. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy, and Arctic cold with lake effect snow. Another 1" to 3" accumulation. Highs in the teens. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds chills below zero in many area, and between -15 to -25 along/south of the I-94 corridor.

TONIGHT: Cloudy & breezy with lake effect snow continuing. Lows in the single digits feeling below zero.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Arctic cold, and breezy with lake effect snow. Accumulations likely. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for more lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

