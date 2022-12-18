Record snowfall this weekend, bitter cold expected by next week

WEST MICHIGAN — Saturday snowfall totals started pouring in, with many communities racking up anywhere between 10 to 15 inches of snow in some spots. Saturday, Dec. 17 snowfall actually ended up breaking a record for Grand Rapids by most snowfall fallen on that day. The previous record was 5.4 inches set back in 1951. Yesterday 10.4 inches fell in Grand Rapids, breaking that record!

After a weekend of snowfall, we'll have a week with more anticipated snowfall later this week. However, colder air will start to set in, bringing us temperatures much lower than average. The upper level air pattern shows temperatures plummet, bringing what will be much below average by Saturday of next week.

