Record breaking temperatures send off our last 'warm' day of the season

Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 14:30:46-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Communities around West Michigan made history today. Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds bolstered temperatures much above average, and into high temperature record breaking territory.

As of 2 P.M. Thursday afternoon, Holland has broken its high temperature record. Holland rose to 75 degrees today, and its record high temperature was 73 in 2020. Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids rose to 74 degrees at the GRR Airport. That ties with the 74 degree record set in 2020. Kalamazoo rose to 75 degrees, which also ties with its 75 degree record set in 2020.

Temperatures still have time to continue rising, so many of these records could be blown out.

