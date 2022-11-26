Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Put up those outdoor holiday decorations before it rains Sunday

Fair weather today for most of West Michigan! Take full advantage of it.
Hanging the Lights Forecast
WXMI FOX 17
Hanging the Lights Forecast
Posted at 7:05 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 07:05:30-05

WEST MICHIGAN — The most perfect weather is on the way for our last Saturday of November. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s, and skies will remain sunny. When it comes to the weekend forecast, Saturday has more fair weather than Sunday.

Lights Forecast Saturday
Lights Forecast Saturday

If you were thinking of putting up outdoor decorations, today is the day to do so!

Hanging the Lights Forecast

Sunday's forecast features widespread rain showers throughout the entire day. This rain could hinder putting up decorations, and could make surfaces slick later Sunday evening has temperatures drop.

Next week temperatures will dip to the 40s during the daytime with scattered chances for showers and even the potential for some mixed precipitation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered