Put up those outdoor holiday decorations before it rains Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The most perfect weather is on the way for our last Saturday of November. Temperatures will rise into the lower 50s, and skies will remain sunny. When it comes to the weekend forecast, Saturday has more fair weather than Sunday.

WXMI FOX 17 Lights Forecast Saturday

If you were thinking of putting up outdoor decorations, today is the day to do so!

WXMI FOX 17

Sunday's forecast features widespread rain showers throughout the entire day. This rain could hinder putting up decorations, and could make surfaces slick later Sunday evening has temperatures drop.

Next week temperatures will dip to the 40s during the daytime with scattered chances for showers and even the potential for some mixed precipitation.