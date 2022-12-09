GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Slick and slippery roads are a winter guarantee in West Michigan. Year after year, we see life-threatening accidents play out on highways, main roads and side streets alike.

Lieutenant Duwayne Robinson with Michigan State Police puts it best. "People are not mentally preparing, you know, for winter driving, when, you know, when all of a sudden we get, you know, three or four inches of snow overnight."

Between 2015 and 2019, there were over 220,000 winter-related accidents. That equates to over 50,000 reports each winter season, according to Michigan State Police.

"People can't stop people can't see. and then you just everybody starts piling up", says Rob Douglas, who with nearly 15 years in the towing industry has seen it all. Rob also explains the risks towers experience in the same wintry conditions. "For us drivers being out there is also scary just like it is for the driver of the vehicle."

Preparing for snow & ice on the roads

Yet, for most Michiganders, staying off snowy roads isn't an option. But, there are plenty of steps to be taken for safety. For starters, slowing down. MSP states the number one cause of accidents in the winter is due to driving too fast for conditions.

"You are required as a motorist in the state of Michigan to maintain control of your vehicle at all times. and so you have to adjust your speed, even if that means going, you know, 35 in a 50-mile-per-hour zone." Says Lt. Robinson.

You can also stay prepared.

"Keep your vehicle clear. keep your windows clear new tires, tires are always helpful." Rob Douglas also says to be sure your windshield wipers are working effectively and check your wiper fluid is topped off.

Lastly, when out on the roads, stay aware.

"A lot of people, when they come up on crashes, they become distracted with the lights and the activity at the scene." Continues Lt. Robinson. "Make sure you are paying attention to the roadway and not taking your eyes off the wheel to see what's going on because that is just as dangerous."

Now, we are not all perfect, accidents do happen. But it is important to not make a situation worse.

"Getting out of the car increases your chances of, you know, getting hit and injured by another motorist that may slide into your car hit you directly." Lt. Robinson explains.

So, stay inside in your vehicle, stay buckled, and call for help if you need it. All preparations and proactivity are necessary to help you and others on the road be as safe as possible this winter.

