Plenty of astronomical events you can catch in May

WEST MICHIGAN — As we approach the start of May, you'll want to look up! There will be lots of activity happening in the sky, especially during the first week of the month!

To start off, on May 4, the Full Flower Moon will be in full bloom! The name 'flower moon' references May's flower blooms, that are typically abundant in the Northern Hemisphere.

Michael Probst/AP FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, the full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

On May 5, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will occur. A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the moon moves through the faint, outer part of Earth's shadow, called the penumbra. This eclipse isn't as dramatic as others, and can be mistaken for a regular full moon. Unfortunately, the best viewing will be for those in Asia, Africa and Australia.

A meteor shower is also in store for May 5. The Eta Aquarids are annual shower in May that are known for their speed! According to NASA, the meteors are said to be traveling at about 148,000 mph (66 km/s) into Earth's atmosphere. For the best viewing, you'll want to get out of town. You'll want to limit light pollution to spot these meteors!

The middle of May will be quiet, up until the very end on May 27-30. A phenomenon known as Lāhainā Noon will occur. It happens in the tropical region twice a year, when the sun is directly overhead around solar noon. According to the Bishop Museum, in English, the word “lāhainā” can be translated as “cruel sun,” and is a reference to severe droughts experienced in that part of the island of Maui in Hawaii. An older term in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is “kau ka lā i ka lolo,” which means “the sun rests upon the brain” and references both the physical and cultural significance of the event.

Then on May 29, Mercury will be at it's greatest western elongation. According to the University of Alaska, the planet Mercury reaches greatest western elongation of 24.9 degrees from the Sun. This is the best time to view Mercury since it will be at its highest point above the horizon in the morning sky. Look for the planet low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.

Happy sky watching this month! As always, if you get a great photo, feel free to send it to us!