Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Overnight storms bring strong winds and heavy rain to West Michigan

Overnight rainfall totals continue to trickle in.
24 HOUR RAIN
WXMI FOX 17
24 HOUR RAIN
Posted at 4:13 AM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 04:13:01-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Overnight thunderstorms brought heavy rain and some strong wind gusts. Reported wind gusts from the National Weather Service Grand Rapids were upwards of 37 mph.

Rain totals are still trickling in, however the radar estimates around 1- 1.5 inches across the region.

24 HOUR RAIN

The heavy rain has triggered Areal Flood Advisories across the region, mainly in spots that saw the highest totals. Main concerns with the rain are flooded roadways and road ponding. If you come across a flooded road, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.

Areal Flood Advisory Allegan Van Buren

A few Areal Flood Advisories are expected to expire early in the morning, but could be extended with the addition of rainfall through the morning.

Areal Flood Advisory Kent Ottawa

Our latest Areal Flood Advisory is issued until 9 A.M. Saturday.

Areal Flood Advisory, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta and Montcalm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward