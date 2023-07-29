Overnight storms bring strong winds and heavy rain to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Overnight thunderstorms brought heavy rain and some strong wind gusts. Reported wind gusts from the National Weather Service Grand Rapids were upwards of 37 mph.

Rain totals are still trickling in, however the radar estimates around 1- 1.5 inches across the region.

The heavy rain has triggered Areal Flood Advisories across the region, mainly in spots that saw the highest totals. Main concerns with the rain are flooded roadways and road ponding. If you come across a flooded road, TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.

A few Areal Flood Advisories are expected to expire early in the morning, but could be extended with the addition of rainfall through the morning.

Our latest Areal Flood Advisory is issued until 9 A.M. Saturday.