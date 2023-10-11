Odds of seeing the solar eclipse on Saturday are low in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Parts of the United States have the potential of viewing a solar eclipse this Saturday, October 14. While West Michigan has a chance, the odds are low. Widespread rain and cloud cover are in the forecast for Saturday, which will limit our viewing potential.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.

NASA 2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.

The best chance of viewing the solar eclipse on Saturday in the United States will be closer to the southwest. States including Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas are in the line with the greatest potential of seeing a total solar eclipse.

WXMI

This is an annular solar eclipse, which means that it is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

Here in West Michigan, even if we do see the solar eclipse, it will be partial. The beginning of the partial eclipse is 11:41 a.m. Saturday, with the maximum eclipse at 1:00 pm, coming to a close at 2:22 p.m. Saturday. The maximum eclipse in Grand Rapids will be around 37 percent.

WXMI

The weather will be the greatest factor keeping us from seeing the solar eclipse. Steady, widespread rain showers are in the forecast, in addition to cloudy skies.

WXMI

Rain is likely to be spotty through the weekend, as well. Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.