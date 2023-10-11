Watch Now
Odds of seeing the solar eclipse on Saturday are low in West Michigan

Steady rain and cloud cover will limit visibility
Posted at 6:51 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 19:09:18-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Parts of the United States have the potential of viewing a solar eclipse this Saturday, October 14. While West Michigan has a chance, the odds are low. Widespread rain and cloud cover are in the forecast for Saturday, which will limit our viewing potential.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun.

Total solar eclipse passes over United States

2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.

The best chance of viewing the solar eclipse on Saturday in the United States will be closer to the southwest. States including Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas are in the line with the greatest potential of seeing a total solar eclipse.

2023 SOLAR ECLIPSE TRACK - US.png

This is an annular solar eclipse, which means that it is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

Here in West Michigan, even if we do see the solar eclipse, it will be partial. The beginning of the partial eclipse is 11:41 a.m. Saturday, with the maximum eclipse at 1:00 pm, coming to a close at 2:22 p.m. Saturday. The maximum eclipse in Grand Rapids will be around 37 percent.

SOLAR ECLIPSE TRACK - GRAND RAPIDS.png

The weather will be the greatest factor keeping us from seeing the solar eclipse. Steady, widespread rain showers are in the forecast, in addition to cloudy skies.

FUTURE TRACK - SATURDAY.png

Rain is likely to be spotty through the weekend, as well. Stay tuned with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

SUPER 7 DAY FORECAST.png

