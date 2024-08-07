NWS confirms EF-1 tornado developed Tuesday in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich — The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of an EF-1 tornado in St. Joseph County earlier this week.

The tornado passed through the northwest side of the county Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m., and believed to have ended right over Three Rivers.

Preliminary storm survey results point to at least an EF1 tornado in northwest St. Joseph County Michigan from Tuesday morning's severe storm ... https://t.co/EJFDXextX1 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 7, 2024

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is continuing to collect damage reports and analyze radar data. Finalized wind speeds, track length, and width expected to be released Thursday.

