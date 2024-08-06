'I'm glad I wasn't here': Security video captures possible Three Rivers tornado

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Tuesday morning’s severe storms left pockets of damage in many areas. One spot is in Three Rivers. A roof blew off a factory and landed a few hundred yards away, landing in a tree.

“Wow! I’m glad I wasn’t here,” said Sto-N-Go Storage owner Doug Hough.

A camera from his business caught incredible footage of debris from a neighbor’s roof swirling through his parking lot.

Watch the video below:

Video captures likely tornado in Three Rivers

“It looks like it's swirling. There's a tornado. I mean, I don't know if it's on the ground or not, but things are definitely flying," said Hough.

Miraculously for Sto-N-Go, the building wasn’t destroyed. Hough said, “Fortunately, we just got superficial damage, couple pieces of siding blown off."

Unfortunately for Clark Logic, the business next door, they were not as lucky.

“Looks like the whole roof came off; the roof's in the tree over there,” said Hough.

He says he arrived shortly after the storms and saw the mess for the first time.

“The driveway was covered in foam insulation. I mean, you couldn't drive through it or anything else, and just debris all over the place,” said Hough.

He wasn’t alone in cleaning up the aftermath. In Flowerfield Township along Marcellus Road, trees were snapped and thrown to the ground everywhere.

On Null Road just outside of Three Rivers, wires were down and trees blocked the road.

Doug is just glad that all the damage in the area was not worse and is happy his business wasn’t destroyed.

Hough said, “Just good construction on the buildings. I guess we got a good roofer and a good siding, and I don't know what else [to] say, thankful.”

Now it is unclear if this area was hit just by straight-line winds or if a tornado did come through. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service will be sending crews from northern Indiana to the Three Rivers area to investigate.

