National Hurricane Center's 2025 Outlook

UNITED STATES — While Michigan's warmth brings severe weather chances through the Spring and Summer months, The Gulf and Atlantic states are bracing for the official start of Hurricane Season on June 1st.

Every year in May, the National Hurricane Center releases its Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast in preparation for the season.

2025 is expected to continue the trend of recent years with above-average hurricane activity. Below is the predictive forecast chart from the National Hurricane Center of NOAA.

wxmi

Storms become named when sustained winds in the tropical low reach 39 mph or higher. Here's a look at the names to be used for 2025. They will be used alphabetically.

wxmi

In 2024, 18 storms became named storms, with 11 becoming hurricanes, when sustained winds reach 74 mph. Of those 11 hurricanes, five are in the history books as Major Hurricanes, with sustained winds at or stronger than 111 mph.

There were two Category 5 Hurricanes. Beryl was the earliest in the season a Category 5 has developed, while Hurricane Milton is tied for 4Th most intense Hurricane in the Atlantic on record.

While Michigan has never seen a Hurricane or even a tropical storm, Michigan has had many instances where the remanence of storms makes its way into the Great Lakes region, bringing heavy rains, or even heavy snow from Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The season runs from June 1 through November 30, although its not impossible to see storms develop outside of the official season.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

