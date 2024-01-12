Multiple flights at GRR canceled ahead of winter storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple flights have been canceled at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) as severe winter weather makes its way to West Michigan.

A FOX 17 employee was offered $1,000 to give up his seat on one of the few remaining flights still scheduled to depart Grand Rapids.

Since then, we're told the airline has offered as much as $3,000. That flight will reportedly stay on the ground until four people accept the offer.

This comes after a winter storm warning was issued for most of the region lasting through Saturday evening.

