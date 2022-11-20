Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records

WEST MICHIGAN — After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.

The snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 19. On Thursday Grand Rapids National Weather Service tallied 7.6" which surpassed the previous record of 7.1" in 1989. On Saturday, GRR racked up 8.7" surpassing 4.3" from 1969. Saturday's 8.7" was the 5th highest single day snowfall for any day in November.

As of 12 A.M. Sunday, the total system has racked up 23.3" of snow. For the month of November, we've totaled 27.3" The 27.3" of snow sits as the 2nd highest snowfall for November. In 2014, the record was set at 31.0". We still have 10 days left of November to potentially accumulate more snow.

When it comes to the highest 3-day snowfall total for the month of November, we've reached the 3rd highest total, at 23.3". The two instances that we've reached higher totals happened in December 2001.

November 17 to 18 of this year is the 14th highest 2-day total of all time, stacking up to 14.6".

November 18 to 19 of this year is the 7th highest 2-day total of all time, stacking up to 15.7".

December 26-27, in 2001 was the only other time West Michigan had back-to-back days of 7+" of snow. This latest snowfall was the ONLY TIME we've ever has 7+" of snow for three days in a row.

If you noticed we haven't had much sunshine, well you're completely correct. We've gotten 1% of possible sunshine in the last four days as well.

A much warmer, dare I say, a thaw out, is on the way this upcoming week. This will mostly likely melt away some of the snow we accumulated, with temperatures rising into the mid and lower 40s.