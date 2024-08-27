Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of West Michigan

2:28 p.m. Update:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Muskegon County along with southern Oceana County and western Newaygo County.

Original Article:

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple counties across West Michigan, including Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is set to expire at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27.

A watch means severe weather is possible . A warning means that severe weather is happening , and you need to take action.

READ MORE: What's the difference between a watch and a warning?

Multiple counties remain under a Heat Advisory, with some of the counties near the Michigan-Indiana border under an Excessive Heat Warning. A handful of counties are also under an Air Quality Alert.

