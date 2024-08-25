TUESDAY: Storm chances with humid air

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is back in the spotlight for storms. We've endured cooler air most of August, limiting the fuel for storms. But this has changed for the last week of August.

The SLIGHT RISK is a 2 out of 5 severe weather scale, and a concern for potentially 2 rounds of storms, one in the early morning, with another late afternoon & evening.

Here's a screenshot of future track for potential storms Tuesday morning.

Another round after 5 p.m. will be possible as well. Wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado chance is non-zero.

In-between any precipitation, humidity is going to be very high, with Dew Points in the middle 70s. This will push feels like temperatures into the triple digits if the forecast high of 91 degrees for Grand Rapids holds.

The Storm Prediction Center now updates the storm outlooks every 12 hours, instead of once a day, allowing for more detailed updates more often. We will keep you updated on any changes with a very unstable air mass moving in.

