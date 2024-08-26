Air Quality Alert declared for 7 West Michigan counties on Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued an Air Quality Alert for all day Tuesday.

The Clean Air Action Day includes seven West Michigan counties — Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Van Buren.

The alert will expire at midnight.

EGLE says forecasted weather conditions will allow ozone to form in large enough quantities to cause issues for people who are sensitive to the gas.

To prevent the buildup of ozone, please refrain from refueling vehicles, using gas-powered lawn equipment, putting lighter fluid on charcoal grills or setting fires during the day on Tuesday.

EGLE also recommends closing house windows and using air conditioning to circulate the air and limit the still outdoor air.

People who are sensitive to ozone should limit rigorous outdoor activities.

