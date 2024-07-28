Watch Now
More heat, humidity, and storm chances this week

Upper level wildfire smoke also possible
WEST MICHIGAN - Last week was a comfortable week. Not much heat, not much humidity. That will change, at least a little, this week. We expect a little more heat, humidity, and thunderstorm chances the next several days.

In addition to everything weatherwise, some wildfire smoke from West Coast fires may move into the Great Lakes the next few days and give us a milky white sky. As long as it remains in the upper levels of the atmosphere, we don't expect any air quality alerts or advisories here at the surface. See our forecast model of upper level smoke below. Notice the yellow and orange, or thicker, heavier smoke moving in later Monday.

UPPER LEVEL SMOKE FORECAST6AMMON.png
UPPER LEVEL SMOKE FORECAST6PMMONpng.png

While it won't be raining all of the time, we have more shower and storm chances on Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the region on those days. See images below.

6Z GRAF 12KM Midwest.png
6Z GRAF 12KM Midwest12PMTUE.png

Once this system moves east, we expect dry conditions on Wednesday, with more shower/storm chances Thursday and Friday. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather, but moderate to heavy rain is possible with all the water vapor or moisture in the air. Take a look at our precipitation chances below this week.

PRECIPITATION CHANCES.png

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

