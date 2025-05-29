MORE HAZE: Wildfire smoke returns Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — Wildfire's have sparked once again in the Manitoba Providence of Canada, leading to lots of wildfire smoke back in the skies.

As winds in Michigan shift northerly, and a low pressure system circulates to our northeast, we will see the smoke trail down from Central Canada into Michigan Friday afternoon.

Smoke will be riding in along and behind a cold front, which looks to bring isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon. But rain has trended lighter, in part to the smoke limiting moisture in the atmosphere as the front dips south.

Hazy conditions are expected Friday late afternoon into Midday Saturday. Thankfully, it is short lived and not as dense as the smoke & dust back in March, meaning air quality shouldn't be overly impactful for anyone. Sunshine will then dominate the weekend with a pleasant warming trend to kick off June.

