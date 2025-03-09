More Daylight On The Way

WEST MICHIGAN — While our days stay at 24-hours all the time, this is the day of the year people start saying "the days are getting longer", since more minutes of daylight are on the horizon!

With today's transition to Daylight Saving Time, sunsets are getting later; quickly approaching the 8 o'clock hour within the next couple of weeks.

For today, March 9th, sunrise has moved to a little after 8 o'clock in the morning; with sunset time at 7:42pm.

Our minutes of daylight each day will continue to expand into late June. The Summer Solstice this year is on June 20th; with a sunset time of 9:25pm. Our latest sunsets of the year occur at 9:26pm during the stretch of June 23rd-30th. (This is because of where we are located on planet Earth)

Sunsets will start getting later on July 1st; as we will begin to lose minutes of daylight through December.

Here are a couple of important dates:

