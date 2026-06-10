LIVE BLOG: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologists are tracking severe weather as it rolls through West Michigan Wednesday night.

This comes after FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Wednesday, June 10.

Below are live updates as we track the storm system:

7:49 p.m. update

FOX 17 neighborhood reporter Alina Hauter was in Holland following Wednesday's storm. She captured photos of several downed tree branches and limbs.

FOX 17/Alina Hauter

FOX 17/Alina Hauter

FOX 17/Alina Hauter

7:32 p.m. update

A FOX 17 photojournalist was stationed at Pere Marquette Park in our Muskegon neighborhood as Wednesday's storm from rolled in. Watch a timelapse below:

Timelapse from Pere Marquette shows Wednesday storm roll in

7:23 p.m. update

We are starting to get photos of storm damage into the FOX 17 Newsroom.

Lindsey Heidema shared this photo with us showing an uprooted tree. She says it happened along Michigan Avenue in Holland near Holland Hospital.

Lindsey Heidema

Send your weather and damage photos to news@fox17online.com .

7:19 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Calhoun, Eaton and Ionia Counties until 8:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Battle Creek MI, Waverly MI and Ionia MI until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/KOrjcDFc6w — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 10, 2026

7:13 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Osceola, Mecosta and Montcalm Counties until 8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Big Rapids MI, Greenville MI and Canadian Lakes MI until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/VTnhdY4htX — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 10, 2026

7:11 p.m. update

The Consumers Energy Outage Map now shows over 42,000 outages scattered across the state of Michigan.

Consumers Energy

7:05 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for part of Allegan County until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Wayland MI, Otsego MI and Plainwell MI until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eJpjObloep — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 10, 2026

7:00 p.m. update

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Newaygo and Lake Counties until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Fremont MI, Newaygo MI and White Cloud MI until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/cYSnDaRo5g — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 10, 2026

6:55 p.m. update

The Consumers Energy Outage Map shows shows just over 18,000 customers are without power across the state of Michigan. In West Michigan, we can see pockets of outages along the lakeshore and down towards our Kalamazoo neighborhood.

Consumers Energy

6:45 p.m. update

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Kent, Barry and Kalamazoo Counties until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Grand Rapids MI, Kalamazoo MI and Wyoming MI until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/4CSvdpvohq — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 10, 2026

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan Counties until 7 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Holland MI, Allendale MI and Jenison MI until 7:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RkGg3BL2ma — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 10, 2026

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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