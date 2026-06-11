Motorcyclist hurt after crashing into downed tree in Allegan County

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was badly hurt after crashing into a downed tree in Allegan County following Wednesday night's storm.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Marsh Road near 112th Avenue in Gun Plain Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office described the 33-year-old driver's injuries as severe. His 28-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube