Lake Michigan Water Temperatures Tank

WEST MICHIGAN — A chilly day at the beach in the water is what you'll experience on Lake Michigan after upwelling caused water temperatures to plummet this week. Water temperatures at many West Michigan beaches dropped 20 to 30 degrees from Thursday night into Friday. A strong breeze from the north Thursday afternoon pushed warm water away from the shore and allowed cooler water from a few dozen feet below the surface to take its place, a process known as upwelling.

National Weather Service Grand Rapids, WXMI FOX17 GRR NWS Lake Michigan Water Temperatures



According to the National Weather Service Grand Rapids, a clear sky Thursday night gave us a chance to see the stripe of cooler water along our shore, using the instrument on board our weather satellite that measures infrared light (heat energy). However if you look toward the middle of the lake, there is still plenty of warm water.

National Weather Service Grand Rapids, WXMI FOX17 Infrared Image NWS GRR



We can expect these cooler water temperatures to stick around for a few more days, as winds continue to push in from the east. On a trip to the beach during the summer months hypothermia isn't the first thing on your mind, but with Lake Michigan water temperatures dipping to lows of 45°, it's important to make sure you monitor the amount of time you're spending in the water. Hypothermia in 40-50 degree water can occur within half an hour. The good news, once the winds shift, any southerly or westerly component to the wind will drive water temperatures back up. Stay safe!

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.