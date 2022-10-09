Keep an eye on the sky! October's Full Hunter Moon peaks tonight

WEST MICHIGAN- — The Full Hunter Moon will technically peak today at 4:54 P.M. today. But for North American observers, it will be below the horizon at that time, so sky watchers will have to wait until after sunset to catch a glimpse.

The Full Hunter Moon name comes from the time of year this full moon occurs. After the September Fall Harvest Moon, the Hunter Moon always comes to follow.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the hunter’s moon has historically signaled to farmers that it was time to prepare for the chilly winter ahead, as the full moon’s light provided easy visibility for hunting the animals that would fuel them through the cold months.

Tonight West Michigan is set to have partly cloudy skies, so it should be entirely possible to catch a glimpse of the full moon. If you get a good photo, I'd love to see it! Feel free to send it to my Facebook page or email it to me at Isabella.Hulsizer@fox17online.com.

