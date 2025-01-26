January Sunshine Update is looking better

WEST MICHIGAN — After starting the month of January with a serious sunshine deficit, with just a few MINUTES of sunshine over the first few days of the month, skies have brightened a bit over the past couple of weeks.

West Michigan remains "below average" for sunshine this month, as an "average" January should feature thirty-one percent available sunshine. So far this month, West Michigan has averaged a little less than twenty-one percent available sunshine.

Seven days this month have featured zero percent sunshine; with four more days featuring less than five percent available sunshine.

The three "sunniest" days this month have experienced only sixty to sixty-two percent available sunshine.

After January, West Michigan typically turns the corner in a big way toward brighter days; as an average February will offer thirty-eight percent available sunshine!

Sunshine percentages increase month-by-month heading through Spring and Summer, with the highest average sunshine occurring in June, July and August. An average June and August have sixty-one percent available sunshine. July is normally the sunniest month, with sixty-three percent average sunshine.

