A Colder-Than-Usual January Deep Freeze

WEST MICHIGAN — Arctic air continues to be the primary weather player for much of the country.

In an average year, climate statistics show January to be the coldest month, but this January the weather is even colder than "normal".

An Arctic cold front is marching across the country to close out the weekend, generating widespread snow in the Great Lakes region as it progresses. In Central and Southern Lower Michigan, the front will move through from west to east during the evening, likely generating a brief but intense band of snow, which could create tricky travel conditions for a few hours.

The Arctic air will send temperatures tumbling on Monday, starting with morning temperatures in the twenties and finishing the afternoon with temperatures crashing into the teens. Wind chills by Monday afternoon will drop into the single digits.

Unseasonably cold air will linger through mid-week, creating a few rounds of lake effect snow.

Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week, but another Arctic blast is on the horizon by the end of next weekend into the beginning of the following week. As you can see in the above graphic, this will keep temperatures across much of the United States sharply colder than average into the fourth week of January.

