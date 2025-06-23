It's not just the heat, it's the HUMIDITY!

WEST MICHIGAN — Have you ever heard the saying, "It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity"? This rings especially true for residents of West Michigan and much of the Eastern United States, where high humidity levels are currently making it difficult for our bodies to cope with the heat.

When the temperature rises, our bodies naturally sweat to cool down. However, this cooling mechanism relies on a process called evaporative cooling. As sweat evaporates from our skin, it effectively lowers our body temperature.

But what happens when the air is already very saturated with moisture? Unfortunately, high humidity levels hinder the evaporation of sweat, making it hard for our bodies to cool off. This is why humid days can often feel more oppressive than dry heat.

Forecasts indicate that elevated humidity levels are likely to persist at least through the end of the week. If you must spend time outdoors, here are some important tips to avoid overheating:

Avoid strenuous activities: Limit intense exercise or labor during peak heat hours.

Take frequent breaks: Allow your body to cool down in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help your body regulate temperature.

Stay safe and cool this week.

