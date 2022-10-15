It's been a soggy week, highest rainfall totals top over an inch after the last few days

WEST MICHIGAN — Scattered showers have continued to drop rain across many of our communities. Some of the rainfall totals over the last 72 hours top 1.5 inches. The heaviest rain seemed to have fallen a little further inland.

Communities with noteworthy reported totals:

Sparta - 1.48"

Grand Rapids - 1.22"

Holland - 1.11"

Hudsonville - 0.9"

South Haven - 0.8"

Wayland - 0.6"

While getting more rain in these areas is always welcomed, it's the southern counties of our viewing area that is under the DRY category for the Drought Monitor.

The good news is that some of these communities could get their much needed rain, and even a few snowflakes early this week. Lake effect showers and light snow is forecast for both Monday and Tuesday across the region.