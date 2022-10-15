Watch Now
It's been a soggy week, highest rainfall totals top over an inch after the last few days

Rainfall is needed for our counties to the south.
NWS NWS GRR WXMI FOX 17
Posted at 4:24 AM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 04:24:37-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Scattered showers have continued to drop rain across many of our communities. Some of the rainfall totals over the last 72 hours top 1.5 inches. The heaviest rain seemed to have fallen a little further inland.

Communities with noteworthy reported totals:
Sparta - 1.48"
Grand Rapids - 1.22"
Holland - 1.11"
Hudsonville - 0.9"
South Haven - 0.8"
Wayland - 0.6"

72 Hour Precip NWS

While getting more rain in these areas is always welcomed, it's the southern counties of our viewing area that is under the DRY category for the Drought Monitor.

US Drought Monitor NOAA

The good news is that some of these communities could get their much needed rain, and even a few snowflakes early this week. Lake effect showers and light snow is forecast for both Monday and Tuesday across the region.

