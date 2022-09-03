HIGH BEACH HAZARDS: Pay attention to flags at Lake Michigan Today

WEST MICHIGAN — To kick start the holiday weekend, many will be heading to the lake shore to enjoy some sunshine. However, portions of the Lake Michigan lake shore have HIGH BEACH HAZARDS today. The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has also issued a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY starting at noon today, lasting until Sunday morning.

Red shore line on the map indicates the High Beach Hazard risk for Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties.

Winds shift from the southwest becoming stronger between 15-20 mph, from the west and northwest. These stronger winds will really have an effect on our wave heights. Northwest winds can create dangerous conditions around piers, and have the ability to create rip currents in the water. If you head out to the beach today, make sure to pay attention to the flags. There's also a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon and early evening.