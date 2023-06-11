HIGH Beach Hazard Risk for Lake Michigan this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The showers today will bring stronger winds from the northwest which in turn will help build high waves on Lake Michigan. Due to these conditions, a HIGH BEACH HAZARD is in place along the lakeshore from Oceana County all the way to Van Buren County.

WXMI FOX 17

Along the lakeshore, winds are expected to spike between 10 to 20 mph. This will build waves upwards of 3 to 5 feet.

Water temperatures are hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so still a little chilly.

The strong and high waves have kicked a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY into effect as well.

The north side of piers will be the most dangerous due to the wind direction.

Early this week for Monday and Tuesday, a Moderate to High swim risk may linger because of strong winds.