Heavy rain and strong winds to wrap up the week

WEST MICHIGAN — Cool and rainy conditions will linger through the end of the week. West Michigan communities can expect another system Friday evening and Saturday morning bringing along heavy downpours and strong winds.

A Low Pressure System will track south of Michigan firing off rounds of rain showers Friday evening into Saturday. These rain showers will be scattered and heavy at times.

Rain showers are set to become widespread by Friday evening. They last into Saturday. With showers likely for a majority of the day.

Accumulation totals are expected to be between 1.5 inches to almost 2 inches of rain in some spots by Saturday morning.

During this time period, winds will ramp up out of the east. Gusting between 15 to 20 miles per hour. At times, individual gusts could be between 30 to 40 miles per hour. The strongest winds are expected Friday evening, but will stay persistent through Saturday morning.

Now that we have entered the fall season, leaves have started to shed off trees. Something to be mindful of during this time is cleaning the drains on your street. Leaves and debris can cover the drains, leading to road-ponding and flooding issues during heavy rainfall.

To stay up to date on the latest forecasts, visit www.fox17online.com/weather.