Halloween forecast brings to light skeletons in the climatological closet

WEST MICHIGAN — Grab the coat and layer up because this Halloween is anticipated to be cool with a mixture of rain showers and some snowflakes. High temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 30s, but paired with wind chill, FOX 17 Meteorologists think 'feels like' temperatures will fall to the upper 20s.

If the rainy holiday feels familiar... that's because it is. This Halloween would be the seventh in a row with precipitation. Twelve out of the last 13 Halloweens have featured precipitation.

The last time Grand Rapids received snowfall on Halloween was in 2019. The last time before that, was 2017.

Temperatures on Halloween tend to trend cooler, as this year is expected to reach 38-degrees. This would be the tenth in a row clocking in below 60-degrees. It's also forecast as the coldest in 26 years, with high temperatures reaching 37-degrees in 1997.