Growing season is over according to National Weather Service Grand Rapids

WEST MICHIGAN — Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tend to mark the near end of growing season in Michigan.

On October 7, the NWS Grand Rapids issued a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for counties in West Michigan. That same night, we reached our first 32 degree temperature since April 28.

National Weather Service Grand Rapids, NWS GRR, WXMI Fox 17

Following that night, we've had many overnight lows in the 30s. Which prompted the Grand Rapids weather service to retire Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for the season. Temperatures headed into this week indicate we could have a few more overnight lows dipping 32 degrees. Hence, growing season in West Michigan is over.

These advisories and warnings will return next year in the spring for growing season once again.