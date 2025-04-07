Grand River at "Action Stage" in downtown Grand Rapids and Comstock Park

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand River at "Action Stage" in downtown Grand Rapids.

Shelley Irwin, WGVU "The Shelley Irwin Show"

The water level through downtown Grand Rapids is projected to currently be "at crest" at 12.9 feet; with water levels expected to begin dropping tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

FOX 17

At this level, expect some flooded walkways near the Grand River in some of the lower-lying areas.

Shelley Irwin, WGVU "The Shelley Irwin Show"

The chart below shows projected flood impacts at certain levels on the Grand River. At this point, the current situation is impacting the lower-lying walkway areas; and should not cause significant impact.

FOX 17

Here's a look at the situation in Comstock Park.

FOX 17

FOX 17

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube