Grand River at "Action Stage" in downtown Grand Rapids and Comstock Park

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand River at "Action Stage" in downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand River High Water.jpg

The water level through downtown Grand Rapids is projected to currently be "at crest" at 12.9 feet; with water levels expected to begin dropping tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.

Image.png

At this level, expect some flooded walkways near the Grand River in some of the lower-lying areas.

Grand River High Water2.jpg

The chart below shows projected flood impacts at certain levels on the Grand River. At this point, the current situation is impacting the lower-lying walkway areas; and should not cause significant impact.

Image.png

Here's a look at the situation in Comstock Park.

Image.png
Image.png

