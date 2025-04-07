Grand River at "Action Stage" in downtown Grand Rapids and Comstock Park

WEST MICHIGAN — Grand River at "Action Stage" in downtown Grand Rapids.
The water level through downtown Grand Rapids is projected to currently be "at crest" at 12.9 feet; with water levels expected to begin dropping tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon.
At this level, expect some flooded walkways near the Grand River in some of the lower-lying areas.
The chart below shows projected flood impacts at certain levels on the Grand River. At this point, the current situation is impacting the lower-lying walkway areas; and should not cause significant impact.
Here's a look at the situation in Comstock Park.
