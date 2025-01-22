'Gotta take it slow': The science – and dangers – of fluffy snow

(WXMI) — We've seen plenty of cold and snowy days, but this mix of the coldest air in six years — and heavy lake-effect bands — have led to some of our worst road conditions since the 2022 Christmas blizzard.

The roads are more than just snow coated. They're icy.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says people aren't making enough effort to adjust for the Arctic conditions.

"What we're seeing is a lot of dangerous driving habits, as far as going way too fast for the conditions, the roadways are icy, and with these extremely low temperatures, it's very difficult for the salt to be effective, so that's why they're mixing it with a salt-sand mixture," says MSP Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson.

Grand Rapids has been below 10 degrees for almost 48 hours.

This level of cold not only limits the effectiveness of salt but changes the type of snowflakes we experience.

Extremely cold air, like the conditions we're experiencing, often holds less moisture. This means smaller and fluffier flakes, which can be blown around easily.

We meteorologists use the term “snow ratio” — or the total moisture per inch of snowfall. The standard is 10 inches of snow for 1" of rainfall, 10:1, wetter and heavier snow. This cold air allows the lake-effect snow to be 20:1 and sometimes as high as 30:1, very fine, almost dusty flakes.

The drier snowflakes are also less sticky. This snowpack provides less grip and more slip for tires.

Drivers across West Michigan are oddly split on the opinion of these conditions.

"They've been pretty decent for the most part,” says Joe Malouef. “It's been a little slow out there and stuff, but a little slick, but not much you can do when it's really cold out like this."

Josh Hawkins, a daily commuter from Kalamazoo to Grand Rapids, said his drive time to work doubled Tuesday morning. He’s a little more unsettled on roads like these.

"I would not recommend going out unless you're going to work, especially on the highway,” says Josh Hawkins. “Highway with all the semis is pretty backed up as well. It's pretty much slick ice."

Even salt trucks with Plainfield Township were behind schedule to help improve road conditions.

Tires can collect this snowpack between the treads, and if your car isn't in a garage, then the tires are just as cold as the roads, a bad mix when you get up to speed. This is why it is so important to adjust to conditions and be patient.

It’s something semi driver Joe is well aware of.

"I just gotta take it slow,” says Joe, “and I guess I’ll get the good times roll, you know."

