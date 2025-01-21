Today's Forecast; Dangerously cold with treacherous travel

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The core of the coldest air is gripping West Michigan this morning, as dangerously cold Arctic air continues to funnel into the region. This is the coldest air we have seen in six years! Single digit temperatures this morning will combine with strong winds will continue to send wind chills down to -10 to -25 through early Wednesday. Lake effect snow bands will continue, with an additional 3-6" of snow likely today. The heaviest will shift to the lakeshore counties. All area roads are covered with ice and snow creating treacherous travel conditions. In addition, reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow will create near white-out conditions in some locations. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Through 1AM Wednesday for Lakeshore Counties; Through 7PM Tuesday for Inland Counties

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY - Area wide through Noon Wednesday for all of West Michigan

TODAY: Dangerously cold with single digit temperatures and winds chills -5 to -20. Watch for ice and snow on all area roads, as lake effect snow showers continue, with blowing and drifting snow likely. Highs around 4, wind chills -10 to -20. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT Dangerously cold overnight wind chills dropping as low as -25. Scattered snow showers and icy roads. Lows likely dropping below zero. Winds shifting to the South at 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Very cold start with below zero air temperatures and wind chills -10 to -25. Lake effect snow showers continuing. Temperatures gradually start to moderate through the afternoon and evening under broken clouds. Another "clipper" system will generate another batch of snow, with the heaviest from Holland to the north. Highs in the upper teens near 20. Winds: S-SW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Not as cold, chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Chance lt. snow showers or flurries. Highs near 30-degrees.

SUNDAY: Quiet and mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s.

