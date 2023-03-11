Get ready to 'Spring Forward' and set your clocks tonight!

WEST MICHIGAN — This is the weekend we have to remember to switch the clocks! We'll spring forward one hour Sunday, March 12 at 2 A.M.

The purpose is to save daylight for the end of the day and evening activities.

WXMI FOX 17

We can expect to see a later sunrise tomorrow morning at 8:00 A.M. and the sunset at 7:45 P.M.

Daylight continues to increase up until our summer solstice on June 21, when West Michigan will see 15 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.

It's also a good rule of thumb to use the two times a year when we spring forward and fall back to switch out your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries in your home. Experts say this practice will keep your detectors in working condition and can keep your family safe in the event of a fire.