WEST MICHIGAN — While conditions will be sunny and warmer for the start of Firearm Deer Hunting Season, it'll be relatively breezy too.

Winds will prove a challenge for hunters, as the first three days of the season hold strong southerly winds.

Most of the wind gusts are anticipated to be between 10 to 20 miles per hour, with individual gusts that could rise up to 30 mph.

Winds are anticipated to blow in from the southwest and the west.

Happy hunting & good luck!