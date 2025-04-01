Falling Ice Warning for Mackinac Bridge

WEST MICHIGAN — A FALLING ICE WARNING is in effect for the Mackinac Bridge following the weekend ice event across Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

As a result of the falling ice potential, motorists should expect occasional CLOSURES of the Mackinac Bridge, as authorities deem it unsafe for crossing.

Here's a direct link to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, so you can monitor the most up-to-date information as to when the bridge is closed to drivers.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

