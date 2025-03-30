Ice storm impacts northern Michigan & U.P.

MICHIGAN — A significant ice storm is effectively shutting down northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula; along with northern Wisconsin.

The combination of anICE STORM WARNING and WINTER STORM WARNING covers every county in the U.P. and much of northeastern Lower Michigan.

Trees and power lines are down throughout the region, creating tens of thousands of power outages. Roads are nearly impassable, with many communities are urging residents to "Shelter In Place", due to the hazardous conditions.

The system will continue to create ice and snow today, leading to worsening travel conditions through the evening hours.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube