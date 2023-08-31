Fall colors are on their way

WEST MICHIGAN — This weekend, Labor Day weekend, tends to mark the, 'end of summer.' And we'll truly feel the heat with high temperatures reaching 90°. However, the week prior has been much cooler than average. Those cooler temperatures have even triggered frost advisories in parts of the Upper Peninsula, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as 38°.

A variety of factors play into the changing of fall colors, such as cooler temperatures and spring and summer rainfall. And while it may feel early to be talking about this change, we're already seeing some colors in the UP.

SmokyMountains.com // WXMI Fall Foliage Map Sept. 4

According to SmokyMountains.com the UP is already experiencing some of those fall color changes. This will continue to enhance through the next two weeks, bringing color changes to parts of West Michigan.

SmokyMountains.com // WXMI Fall Foliage Map Sept. 11

In the past, West Michigan has had fall color changes mid-October. This year, SmokyMountains.com anticipates the colors to change just a touch earlier, between October 9 and October 16, mainly because of our cooler temperatures this August and lack of rainfall.

SmokyMountains.com // WXMI Fall Foliage Map Oct. 9

Have you ever wondered why leaves change color? It all boils down to the chlorophyll in the leaves. During the spring and summer months, chlorophyll is produced in trees. Once temperatures begin dropping, the chlorophyll breaks down and other chemicals remain. This is when various other colors begin to show!

In order for the trees to produce their brightest color change, the ideal weather is sunny days and cool nights in the fall. Temperatures that drop into the 40s overnight in the fall is the most ideal for red leaf development.

