Elevated Fire Risk to start June

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan are under an elevated fire risk through Tuesday, June 3, due to a combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids warns that these factors can cause fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly, especially in grassy or wooded areas.

Why the Fire Risk Is Elevated

On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s°F, with relative humidity dropping to as low as 25% in some areas. Southwest winds are forecast to gust up to 20 mph Monday, and 30 mph on Tuesday. These conditions create an environment where even small sparks can lead to larger wildfires and dangerous conditions.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has noted that dry air and gusty winds are contributing to dangerous wildfire conditions across much of western Michigan. Residents are urged to avoid activities that could spark flames.

Safety Tips During Elevated Fire Risk

To minimize the risk of wildfires during this period:



Avoid Outdoor Burning: Refrain from burning leaves, brush, or other debris. Even with a permit, conditions are not safe for open flames.

Be Cautious with Equipment: Avoid using grills, chainsaws, or other equipment that can produce sparks near dry vegetation.

Properly Dispose of Smoking Materials: Ensure cigarettes and other smoking materials are fully extinguished before disposal.

Secure Trailer Chains: Make sure trailer chains are not dragging on the ground, as they can produce sparks.

Stay Informed: Monitor local news and weather updates for the latest information on fire risks and any potential restrictions.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department emphasizes the importance of fire safety during this time. Residents are encouraged to have working smoke alarms and to develop a fire safety plan.

For more information on fire safety and current conditions, visit the Michigan DNR's Fire Alert page.

By taking these precautions, residents can help prevent wildfires and ensure the safety of their communities during this period of elevated fire risk.

