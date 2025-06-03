Rain and thunderstorms return late Tuesday into Wednesday

Our next cold front is taking aim at West Michigan for late Tuesday into Wednesday! Currently, the front is in the Upper Midwest.

It will slowly slide toward our area Tuesday, but will remain far enough away that the good usable hours of the day will be dry. Ahead of the front, gusty southwest winds of 20-30 mph will bring warm and humid air in as well. Highs will be in the upper 80s, which will likely make Tuesday the warmest day of the year so far!

While there is some energy available for thunderstorms, the better environment for severe storms will be to our north and west. A few gusty storms may try to develop from Muskegon towards Big Rapids in the early morning hours Wednesday, but that is the earliest that any rain or storms would arrive in West Michigan.

The slow moving cold front will make its way through during the course of the day Wednesday. Heavy downpours will be the main concern with this system, but in the afternoon as the front stalls near the I-94 corridor there is a small window of opportunity for isolated strong storms to pop up, with gusty winds.

Severe weather risk overall with this system is low, but non-zero.

TIMING:

Tuesday will be dry during the day, with the earliest rain showers moving in between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

More rain will be pushing in especially north and west of Grand Rapids for the early morning commute, but widespread showers will not move in to West Michigan until the mid to late morning. Downpours could be heavy at times.

The cold front continues to slowly push through West Michigan Wednesday afternoon. There is a small window in the afternoon where a few isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds could develop along and south of I-94.

The overall severe weather threat with this front is low, but non-zero. Rain comes to an end quickly in the evening as the front stalls on the east side of the state.

Rain totals could be anywhere from less than a quarter inch, to more than half an inch! Most will likely get around 1/3" to 1/2" but higher totals are likely north and east of Grand Rapids, where training rain showers could produce higher totals. In those areas, ponding on the roadways in lower lying and prone locations is possible, but widespread flooding is not expected.

Behind this system, temperatures return to the 70s and we get a quick break from the rain.

