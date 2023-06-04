Elevated fire risk continues across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — Our extremely dry stretch continues across West Michigan giving way to an elevated fire risk. Saturday we saw large wild fires break out in Northern Michigan leaving the DNR to battle the flames across more than two thousand acres. Today we continue to warn AGAINST burning anything as almost all of West Michigan is under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 9 o'clock this evening.

The Michigan DNR is reminding everyone to never leave a fire unattended, check burning permits ad never park hot equipment on dry grass because it can ignite a fire easily. The best rule of thumb is to simply not burn anything. We will continue though to have a hazy look to our sunshine as this wildfire smoke impacts our skies. Smoke from the wildfires in Quebec and Northern Michigan will get brought into our region by the northeast winds giving us our hazy sunshine.

This upcoming week we will continue to stay dry making for an even more increased fire risk. Plus our relative humidity levels will be low mainly in the 20s showing just how dry our air truly is and our winds will pick up strength gusting at times upwards of 15 to 20 mph. These factors combined with our already dry conditions make for a dangerous fire risk.