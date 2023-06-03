Crews battle 1,000-acre wildfire in Crawford Co., close I-75

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews are battling a 1,000-acre wildfire in Crawford County.

The Michigan DNR says crews are working to contain the fire that’s about four miles southeast of Grayling, near Staley Lake Road.

State police say the fire is traveling southwest toward I-75, and threatening several buildings. Evacuations are underway.

Beaver Creek Township Hall and Grayling Middle School are both accepting evacuees.

Michigan State Police shut down parts of I-75 a little before 6 p.m. Saturday.

There are several closures in place:



Northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 between 4 Mile Road Exit 251 to Down River Road Exit 256

Staley Lake Road from M-72 to 4 Mile Road

Wildnerness Trail from Keystone Landing Road to Staley Lake Road

Staley Lake Beach and Neff Lake Beach

The DNR says to avoid the area so crews can work on suppressing the fire.

Meanwhile, a temporary flight restriction is in place for a five-mile perimeter around the fire at heights below 5,000 feet— do not fly aircraft or drones in this area.

Michigan State Police released photos of the fire from its Aviation Unit helicopter:

The wildfire continues to produce an abundance of smoke.

Visibility may be reduced, so make sure you drive careful through affected areas.

The DNR says you should limit exposure to wildfire smoke by staying inside with all doors and windows closed, especially if you have asthma or other respiratory conditions.

The DNR says ground crews, heavy equipment, a Michigan State Police helicopter, four USDA Forest Service fire boss planes and a Type 1 helicopter are helping to suppress the fire.

Right now, aircraft is scooping water from Neff Lake, Shellenbarger Lake and Lake Margrethe.

Investigators are working to figure out how exactly the fire started.

The DNR has the following reminders as Michigan experiences unprecedented hot and dry conditions for this time of year:



Never leave a fire unattended— even for a moment

Always check here to see if conditions permit open burning

Put out fires completely with water— drench, stir with a shovel and drench again

Do not park hot equipment over dry grass on the road because the grass can ignite

