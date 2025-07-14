Parts of West Michigan now in drought conditions as rainfall deficit continues

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is needing more rain with each passing day, as drought conditions are worsening in spots. Swaths of Ottawa, Allegan, and southwest Kent counties are officially classified in the Moderate Drought (D1) category—with surrounding areas in Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor updates.

In Ottawa County, towns like Holland and Grand Haven sit just inside the moderate drought zone, reporting rainfall totals as low as 1.57 inches since June 1—creating a rainfall deficit of over 3 inches in some spots.

Meanwhile, areas in our Southeast communities are spoiled with rain, as Battle Creek airport measured 8.17" over the same stretch, a 6.60" swing from Holland since June 1!

Potential Long-Term Effects

With this sustained dry stretch, concerns are growing for long-term effects, for both agriculture and hydrology in West Michigan. Long‑term effects could include:



Agricultural stress: Reduced soil moisture and insufficient precipitation will strain corn, soy, and hay crops in Allegan, Ottawa, and Kent counties—potentially lowering yields and increasing irrigation needs.



Reduced soil moisture and insufficient precipitation will strain corn, soy, and hay crops in Allegan, Ottawa, and Kent counties—potentially lowering yields and increasing irrigation needs. Water resource depletion: Stream-flow and groundwater levels may dip. Reduced water availability could challenge municipal supplies, ecological habitat, and reservoir levels in hydraulic systems. The Grand River as slowed 40% in the last 2 weeks, according to National Weather Service Grand Rapids Hydrology data.



Stream-flow and groundwater levels may dip. Reduced water availability could challenge municipal supplies, ecological habitat, and reservoir levels in hydraulic systems. The Grand River as slowed 40% in the last 2 weeks, according to National Weather Service Grand Rapids Hydrology data. Ecosystem impacts: Native forests, wetlands, and riparian systems may suffer from prolonged moisture deficits, elevating fire risk and stressing wildlife.



Native forests, wetlands, and riparian systems may suffer from prolonged moisture deficits, elevating fire risk and stressing wildlife. Economic consequences: Local farms, manufacturing plants (which depend on water), and recreation in lakes/parks could see disruption if the drought extends into fall and winter.

Wildfire smoke also players a part in a drier atmosphere, limiting rainfall reaching the surface. This played a significant role in 2023, but still relevant in 2025.

