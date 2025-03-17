"Disappearing" Meteorologist

WEST MICHIGAN — Your local meteorologists get a "pass from being pinched" on this St. Patrick's Day, as wearing green at work interferes with doing the weather on television!

Fox 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer gave viewers a "show and tell" this morning, showing and explaining why wearing green causes a meteorologist to literally disappear!

Terri goes green

As DeBoer explained, the camera is connected to a device called a chroma key; which removes everything that is a specific color in order to marry two images or video sources together.

Most television stations across the country use the color green for this process; which means meteorologists aren't able to wear green for a television weathercast.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube